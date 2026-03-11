Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on West Asia Energy Crisis

In a pressing call for transparency, the Congress has insisted on a comprehensive parliamentary debate regarding the West Asia crisis that is gravely impacting India's energy supplies. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge claims that the Modi government's lack of proactive measures has exacerbated challenges for citizens, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Kharge stressed that rationing of LPG cylinders has begun, highlighting profound inconveniences for farmers and consumers alike. Other sectors, from textiles to aviation, face rising costs, urging an immediate policy response. He accused the current administration of historical neglect and mishandling similarly critical situations, such as demonetization and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian government, meanwhile, prioritizes dialogue in West Asia to de-escalate tensions, even as recent military actions by the US and Israel have intensified regional unrest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to securing energy, trade, and the safety of Indians in West Asia, amid continued monitoring of the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)