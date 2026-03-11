Meloni Condemns US-Israeli Actions
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni criticized US-Israeli interventions, stating they breach international law. In her address to the Italian Senate, Meloni highlighted a growing international crisis marked by increasing threats and unilateral actions. She particularly noted the interventions against the Iranian regime as contributing factors.
Updated: 11-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has openly criticized US and Israeli military actions, claiming they contravene established international legal standards.
Addressing the Italian Senate, Meloni warned of an escalating global crisis characterized by mounting threats and a spike in unilateral military interventions.
She highlighted the American and Israeli engagements against Iran as integral to this alarming trend.
