From Chennai to Kolkata: R N Ravi's Golden Days in Tamil Nadu

Outgoing Governor R N Ravi, after a four-year tenure in Tamil Nadu marked by notable confrontations with the state government, transitions to his new role in West Bengal. His farewell message highlighted his fond memories and profound connection with the Tamil people and culture, dubbing his time in the state as the 'Golden Days' of his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:50 IST
Outgoing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has departed for Kolkata to assume responsibilities as West Bengal's Governor. Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, Ravi served Tamil Nadu since 2021, marked by frequent clashes with the state's government over legislative and policy issues.

Ravi's tenure saw him standing steadfast on numerous contentious matters, including the National Education Policy and governance confrontations with the DMK-led administration. Despite these challenges, he expressed immense gratitude for the warmth and affection he received from the Tamil populace.

In his emotional farewell, Ravi referred to his time in Tamil Nadu as the 'Golden Days' of his life, cherishing experiences and cultural ties. His successor in Tamil Nadu, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, is scheduled to be sworn in on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

