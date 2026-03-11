KTR Criticizes Congress for Alleged Statewide Atrocities, Demands Justice for Displaced Families

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has launched a scathing critique against the Congress government, accusing it of sweeping violations across the state.

In a recent statement, Rao highlighted incidents such as operations in Hyderabad, issues affecting the disabled in Mahabubnagar, and house demolitions in Lagacharla and Khammam as indicative of the government's alleged misconduct. Citing Velugumatla, he accused authorities of demolishing nearly 1,000 homes for the alleged benefit of benami associates of three ministers.

During K Chandrashekar Rao's tenure, land pattas were reportedly issued to millions. However, KT Rama Rao charged that under the current government, families are left defenseless, with properties razed under dubious pretenses. With the ongoing issuance of land ownership pattas, Rao questioned the motives behind these actions and criticized the systemic disrepair affecting thousands of displaced families. The controversy persists as he demands that all former homeowners receive pattais across the state.

