Dhinakaran Defends Modi's Tamil Ties Amid Political Jibes

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran responded to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's claims that the upcoming Assembly polls are a battle between local and central powers. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's ancient cultural ties with Tamil Nadu, despite governing from Delhi, highlighting historic connections and recent initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:38 IST
TTV Dhinakaran, leader of the AMMK, has countered remarks made by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, who described the 2026 Assembly elections as a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. During a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhinakaran underscored Modi's deep cultural and historical ties with Tamil Nadu.

Stalin's assertion that the upcoming elections symbolized a battle between regional pride and central authority was met with skepticism by Dhinakaran, who questioned Stalin's fear of the central governance. He argued that Modi's roots in Gujarat have a longstanding and significant connection to Tamil Nadu, citing historical and literary sources.

Stressing Modi's efforts to continue cultural affiliations, such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam initiative, Dhinakaran portrayed the Prime Minister as a leader preserving ancient links. He also lauded the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, an erstwhile adversary, as a 'Real Tamil'.

