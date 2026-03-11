Taranjit Sandhu Takes Oath as Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor

Taranjit Singh Sandhu officially assumed the role of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, with Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya overseeing the proceedings. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking a significant event in the political landscape of the national capital.

Sandhu's appointment is part of a sweeping administrative reshuffle, with VK Saxena moving to the position of Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor. Notably, Sandhu was a BJP candidate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making his new role crucial. Addressing the press, Sandhu remarked that Delhi serves as his 'karmabhoomi,' underscoring the importance of cross-party collaboration to tackle the city's complex issues.

In his speech, Sandhu emphasized a unified effort involving all stakeholders to transform challenges into opportunities. This vision aligns with Prime Minister Modi's outlook for the nation, particularly emphasizing Delhi's pivotal role as the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended a warm welcome to Sandhu, expressing confidence in his ability to steer Delhi towards a heightened development trajectory. Earlier, Sandhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss governance and public service issues, further highlighting his proactive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)