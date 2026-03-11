Pioneering Paths: Eco-Friendly Tourism Boosts Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has called upon tour operators to spearhead efforts in sustainable and responsible tourism within the state. During his interaction with the North East India Tourism Confederation and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association, he emphasized the significance of community participation and eco-friendly practices.

The governor highlighted the state's vision of promoting adventure tourism while preserving its natural and cultural treasures. He encouraged the design of innovative trekking routes and adventure packages to attract adventure enthusiasts, thereby creating employment opportunities for locals.

Parnaik also stressed the importance of skill development, urging tour operators to engage in capacity-building initiatives, collaborate with government agencies, and leverage digital marketing to enhance the state's tourism appeal. The meeting drew participation from key industry stakeholders, including Tsering Wange and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association.

