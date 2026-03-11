Left Menu

Pioneering Paths: Eco-Friendly Tourism Boosts Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik advocates for sustainable tourism by engaging tour operators in eco-friendly practices and community involvement. This initiative aims to enhance tourism, cultural heritage preservation, and local employment, emphasizing adventure tourism and skill development to attract global adventure seekers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:21 IST
Pioneering Paths: Eco-Friendly Tourism Boosts Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has called upon tour operators to spearhead efforts in sustainable and responsible tourism within the state. During his interaction with the North East India Tourism Confederation and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association, he emphasized the significance of community participation and eco-friendly practices.

The governor highlighted the state's vision of promoting adventure tourism while preserving its natural and cultural treasures. He encouraged the design of innovative trekking routes and adventure packages to attract adventure enthusiasts, thereby creating employment opportunities for locals.

Parnaik also stressed the importance of skill development, urging tour operators to engage in capacity-building initiatives, collaborate with government agencies, and leverage digital marketing to enhance the state's tourism appeal. The meeting drew participation from key industry stakeholders, including Tsering Wange and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026