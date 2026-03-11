Impact of LPG Rationing on Himachal Pradesh's Households and Tourism

In a recent address, Jagat Singh Negi, Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister, highlighted serious concerns regarding the potential rationing of LPG under the Essential Commodities Act. He stated that such a decision by the central government could severely impact daily life and the crucial tourism sector in the region.

Negi emphasized that any restrictions on LPG supply, exacerbated by ongoing international crises, would disrupt household operations across Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that while the state government monitors the situation, they are largely dependent on the central government's supply decisions.

Tourism, a vital economic pillar for the hill state, could face severe setbacks due to fuel shortages. Negi warned that prolonged disruptions might force communities to revert to traditional cooking methods, compounding existing challenges for families and businesses alike.

