Impact of LPG Rationing on Himachal Pradesh's Households and Tourism

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, has raised concerns over potential LPG rationing by the central government under the Essential Commodities Act. Highlighting the state's heavy reliance on LPG, Negi warns of significant disruptions to both households and the tourism sector amid ongoing global fuel crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:34 IST
Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Jagat Singh Negi, Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister, highlighted serious concerns regarding the potential rationing of LPG under the Essential Commodities Act. He stated that such a decision by the central government could severely impact daily life and the crucial tourism sector in the region.

Negi emphasized that any restrictions on LPG supply, exacerbated by ongoing international crises, would disrupt household operations across Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that while the state government monitors the situation, they are largely dependent on the central government's supply decisions.

Tourism, a vital economic pillar for the hill state, could face severe setbacks due to fuel shortages. Negi warned that prolonged disruptions might force communities to revert to traditional cooking methods, compounding existing challenges for families and businesses alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

