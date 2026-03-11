Bangladesh's New Parliamentary Era: A Political Shift Amid Controversy

Bangladesh's freshly elected parliament is poised to convene its inaugural session this Thursday, yet the speaker's chair will sit vacant amid political upheaval. The former Speaker, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, stepped down post-Hasina's ousting, while deputy speaker Shamsul Haque is imprisoned despite intentions for both to remain until parliament reconvened.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now the government after securing a two-thirds majority in the February elections, is set against Jamaat, now the main opposition. Emerging from a party meeting, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni confirmed the maiden session's agenda, including a Quran recital and potential nomination for a session chair.

Tensions escalate over a referendum and constitutional reforms, designed to necessitate immediate legislative updates. This situation has aggravated BNP-Jamaat relations, with Jamaat remaining critical of the president's forthcoming address to parliament, condemning it as influenced by autocratic ties.

