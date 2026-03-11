Left Menu

Bangladesh's New Parliamentary Era: A Political Shift Amid Controversy

Bangladesh's new parliament will convene, notably without a speaker, amid political turbulence following Sheikh Hasina's ousting. The BNP, with a two-thirds majority, has formed the government as Jamaat takes the opposition role. A referendum and constitutional reform proposals have intensified tensions between BNP and Jamaat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:35 IST
Bangladesh's New Parliamentary Era: A Political Shift Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's freshly elected parliament is poised to convene its inaugural session this Thursday, yet the speaker's chair will sit vacant amid political upheaval. The former Speaker, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, stepped down post-Hasina's ousting, while deputy speaker Shamsul Haque is imprisoned despite intentions for both to remain until parliament reconvened.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now the government after securing a two-thirds majority in the February elections, is set against Jamaat, now the main opposition. Emerging from a party meeting, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni confirmed the maiden session's agenda, including a Quran recital and potential nomination for a session chair.

Tensions escalate over a referendum and constitutional reforms, designed to necessitate immediate legislative updates. This situation has aggravated BNP-Jamaat relations, with Jamaat remaining critical of the president's forthcoming address to parliament, condemning it as influenced by autocratic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026