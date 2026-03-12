Left Menu

Mexican President's Electoral Reform Blocked Amid Political Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s electoral reform proposal was rejected by lawmakers. The bill lacked the supermajority needed due to withheld support from coalition allies PVEM and PT. Despite the setback, Sheinbaum considers a 'Plan B' to alter secondary laws, affecting the National Electoral Institute and campaign regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST
On Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faced a significant political setback when lawmakers rejected her proposed electoral reform. The bill, which many criticized as a power grab by the ruling party, fell short of the required supermajority in the lower house of Congress, despite securing 259 votes in favor and 234 against, with one abstention.

The rejection highlights an unusual rift within the ruling coalition of the Morena party, the Green Party (PVEM), and the Labor Party (PT), which has been critical for passing constitutional reforms since 2021. Introduced in late February, Sheinbaum's proposal aimed to cut electoral costs by a quarter, reduce Senate seats, and increase oversight of electoral bodies, claiming it would enhance democracy and citizen participation.

Despite the defeat, Sheinbaum hinted at a 'Plan B' that would involve changing secondary laws rather than the constitution, requiring only a simple majority. Electoral experts suggest this alternative could allow for budget cuts to the National Electoral Institute and introduce new regulations on artificial intelligence in political campaigns.

