Political Tensions Flare Over Nautor Land Disputes

BJP leader Surat Negi criticized Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi for comments on former governor Shiv Pratap Shukla regarding Nautor land. Surat Negi highlighted political and administrative failures, emphasizing legal procedures in land allocation. He accused Congress of misleading policies and reducing tribal budgets under the Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST
A political storm is brewing in Himachal Pradesh as BJP leader Surat Negi rebukes state minister Jagat Singh Negi for his recent remarks on former governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's handling of Nautor land cases. The controversy centers around land allocation in tribal areas, which Jagat Singh Negi claims has been mismanaged under both BJP and now Congress rule.

Addressing the media, Surat Negi argued that the minister's critique of the ex-governor undermines constitutional respect and reflects political arrogance. He detailed the historical context of Nautor cases, illustrating how past administrations, including Congress, have mishandled the 'landless' condition crucial for fair land distribution.

Surat Negi emphasized that the BJP has made efforts to address these longstanding issues but is hindered by ongoing legal hurdles, such as the pending Forest Conservation Act case. He fiercely criticized the reduction in tribal budgets under Congress, casting doubt on the current administration's commitment to tribal welfare.

