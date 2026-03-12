Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Suspect Acts Solo

In a shocking incident, Kamal Singh Jamwal allegedly attempted to assassinate Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, during a wedding event in Greater Kailash, Jammu. Officials on Thursday confirmed that Jamwal acted alone and dismissed the possibility of further arrests.

The attack, sparking nationwide outrage, involved a licensed pistol fired at point-blank range. Abdullah narrowly escaped harm as security personnel swiftly intervened. Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Purani Mandi, Jammu, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The police have launched a detailed investigation to understand the motive, probing Jamwal's social, personal, and potential organizational links. Security measures at the venue are also under review as authorities delve into how Jamwal managed to enter with a weapon. Political reactions include BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal's condemnation of the attack, urging a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)