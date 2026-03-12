Left Menu

Delhi Protesters Demand Relief from Soaring LPG Prices

Delhi Congress workers protested against the LPG price hike and alleged cylinder shortage across the capital, demanding a price rollback. The protest highlighted the financial strain on households amid inflation. Long queues and black market sales suggest a supply crisis, as questioned by Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav.

Thousands of Delhi Congress workers staged protests at cooking gas agencies across the national capital on Thursday, demanding a rollback of the LPG price hike amid alleged shortages.

The protests occurred in 258 Block Congress Committees across 14 districts, with participants holding placards and shouting slogans against rising gas prices. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav addressed the crowd, emphasizing the growing financial burden on households due to inflation and the recent price hike of Rs 60 for domestic cylinders and Rs 115 for commercial ones.

Yadav questioned the government's claims of no fuel shortage, pointing to long queues and black market sales as evidence of a supply crisis. Locals, former MLAs, municipal councillors, and party office-bearers joined the demonstrations, urging action to alleviate the public's difficulties.

