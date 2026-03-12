Political Leaders Condemn Attack on Farooq Abdullah
National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone condemned the attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Abdullah narrowly escaped when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him during a wedding function. The suspect, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was arrested after the incident.
Two prominent political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned an attack on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The incident, which occurred at a wedding event, nearly resulted in tragedy as shots were fired at the 88-year-old politician.
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference MP, expressed deep concern over the violent act, urging that those responsible be subject to strict legal action. His condemnation was echoed by Sajad Lone, chief of the People's Conference.
Jammu resident Kamal Singh Jamwal, 63, has been arrested in connection with the attack. Police reports indicate Jamwal had been plotting to target Abdullah for two decades, heightening concerns over security for public figures in the region.
