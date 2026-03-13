Tensions Rise as Hungary Holds Ukrainian Assets Amidst Laundering Probe

On Thursday, Hungary returned two armored vehicles to Ukraine but retained cash and gold valued at approximately $82 million. The retained assets are under investigation for alleged money laundering, a decision Ukraine condemns as theft.

The diplomatic strain between Hungary and Ukraine, already tense due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's alignment with Russia, deepened following Hungary's detention of seven Ukrainians carrying the cash and gold. Kyiv accused Budapest of taking the bank employees as hostages to coerce Ukraine into resuming halted oil shipments, though Hungary refutes these claims, stating the individuals have been expelled back to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Oschadbank reported that the seized vehicles suffered damage and awaited formal assessment, with the gold and cash still held in Hungary. Ukraine demands their return and describes Hungary's move as state banditry. As Orban faces an electoral challenge, he has made the Ukraine conflict central to his campaign, opposing EU sanctions on Russia and blocking a substantial loan to Ukraine over the oil dispute.

