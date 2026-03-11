South Korea Asserts Its Deterrence Amid Potential US Military Asset Relocation
South Korea affirms its deterrence against North Korea will remain strong despite potential US military assets relocation. An official stated the country's military capacity is sufficient for deterrence. Seoul and Washington maintain close coordination for regional stability, while China offers a constructive role in easing tensions in West Asia.
South Korea has stated that its deterrence posture against North Korea will remain unshaken, even if some military assets from the United States Forces Korea (USFK) are relocated from the Korean Peninsula. This affirmation follows reports of USFK assets being moved amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.
A senior official from South Korea's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, emphasized that the nation's military capabilities and spending are ample to uphold a strong deterrence regardless of any USFK reallocation. The official chose not to confirm specifics about military movements but highlighted the close cooperation between South Korea and the US to ensure regional stability.
In a related development, China's Foreign Ministry noted its willingness to contribute to peace efforts in the region. Tensions have been elevated following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, which led to retaliatory actions by Iran. The broader conflict, involving US and Israeli forces, has disrupted global economic stability.
