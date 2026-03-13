Explosive Tensions: Ongoing Conflict Between Iran and Israel Escalates Global Concerns

A powerful explosion reverberated across an area in Tehran on Friday, amid state-organized mass rallies for Quds Day, signaling the unrelenting conflict between Iran and Israel. Despite Israel's advance warning of targeting the site, Iranian rally-goers remained, underscoring the persistent tension and fiery resolve two weeks into the conflict.

The war has severely disrupted global oil trade as Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz spurs fears of an energy crisis, hiking Brent crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel. Meanwhile, US military officials confirmed casualties from a KC-135 crash linked to ongoing military operations targeting Iran, unrelated to hostile fire.

Across the Gulf region, intensified Iranian drone attacks and retaliatory strikes continue to escalate tensions, with significant infrastructure damages and numerous casualties reported. The international community remains on edge, grappling with the implications of this escalating conflict that extends its impact far beyond the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)