UDF Gears Up for Kerala Assembly Election

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has affirmed the opposition United Democratic Front's (UDF) readiness for the upcoming Kerala Assembly election. The announcement came in anticipation of the Election Commission's release of the poll schedule.

Chennithala addressed reporters, expressing the UDF's readiness for a political shift in Kerala. He emphasized the coalition's preparedness, stating that candidate announcements would follow shortly after the election dates are disclosed.

He also touched on internal party discussions, referring to the possibility of Members of Parliament contesting the Assembly polls. Chennithala mentioned his conversations with Congress veteran K Sudhakaran as part of strategic dialogues within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)