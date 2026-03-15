Statewide Protests Highlight LPG Shortage Crisis

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance took to the streets of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, protesting against the Central government's handling of the ongoing shortage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.

Various political entities, including Congress and Left parties, joined the demonstrations, criticizing what they called 'misguided policies' by the Centre that resulted in the crisis impacting households and the MSME sector.

Protest leaders pointed fingers at the government's failure to secure buffer stocks amidst a disrupted global supply chain due to the Gulf region conflict, exacerbated by lack of planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)