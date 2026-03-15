Statewide Protests Highlight LPG Shortage Crisis
The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance organized protests across Tamil Nadu against the Centre for the ongoing LPG shortage crisis, blaming it on the government's inadequate policies and planning. The protests, joined by various political parties, also addressed the impact of the Gulf region conflict on supply chains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance took to the streets of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, protesting against the Central government's handling of the ongoing shortage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.
Various political entities, including Congress and Left parties, joined the demonstrations, criticizing what they called 'misguided policies' by the Centre that resulted in the crisis impacting households and the MSME sector.
Protest leaders pointed fingers at the government's failure to secure buffer stocks amidst a disrupted global supply chain due to the Gulf region conflict, exacerbated by lack of planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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