Rahul Gandhi Urges Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram
Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, founder of the BSP, for his significant contributions to Indian politics and social justice. Gandhi emphasizes Kanshi Ram's role in empowering marginalized communities and asserts that honoring him would recognize his legacy of promoting equality and representation.
- Country:
- India
In a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded posthumously to Kanshi Ram, the influential founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Gandhi articulated that this gesture would honor Kanshi Ram as a beacon of empowerment and hope for millions.
In a heartfelt letter, Gandhi emphasized Kanshi Ram's transformative impact on Indian politics, highlighting his efforts to raise political awareness among marginalized communities. He noted that Kanshi Ram inspired many to view politics as a platform for justice and equality, thereby strengthening the foundation of Indian democracy.
The call to honor Kanshi Ram with India's highest civilian award has been a longstanding demand among Dalit intellectuals and activists. Gandhi's plea, shared publicly and endorsed by numerous supporters, argues that such recognition would confirm Kanshi Ram's enduring influence and dedication to social justice and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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