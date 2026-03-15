Honoring Kanshi Ram: A Beacon of Social Justice

Leaders across India's political spectrum, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP Chief Mayawati, commemorated Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, a stalwart for Dalit rights and social justice.

Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is hailed for his enduring efforts in political mobilization of the marginalized.

His legacy fuels ongoing movements for social transformation and empowerment of Dalits and backward classes, shaping India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)