Honoring Kanshi Ram: A Beacon of Social Justice
Prominent Indian leaders from various political fronts paid tributes to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. Known for his tireless advocacy for Dalit rights and the establishment of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram's legacy of social justice and political empowerment continues to inspire nationwide movements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders across India's political spectrum, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP Chief Mayawati, commemorated Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, a stalwart for Dalit rights and social justice.
Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is hailed for his enduring efforts in political mobilization of the marginalized.
His legacy fuels ongoing movements for social transformation and empowerment of Dalits and backward classes, shaping India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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