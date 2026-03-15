Left Menu

Honoring Kanshi Ram: A Beacon of Social Justice

Prominent Indian leaders from various political fronts paid tributes to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. Known for his tireless advocacy for Dalit rights and the establishment of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram's legacy of social justice and political empowerment continues to inspire nationwide movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:16 IST
Honoring Kanshi Ram: A Beacon of Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders across India's political spectrum, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP Chief Mayawati, commemorated Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, a stalwart for Dalit rights and social justice.

Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is hailed for his enduring efforts in political mobilization of the marginalized.

His legacy fuels ongoing movements for social transformation and empowerment of Dalits and backward classes, shaping India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026