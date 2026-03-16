Rajasthan's Tribal Boost: Empowerment and Legacy Celebration

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the tribal community's significant influence on the state's development at a public gathering on Tribal Pride Day in Dungarpur. He underscored the government's commitment to creating employment and empowering tribal youth, while also preserving their rich cultural traditions.

Speaking at Beneshwar Dham, a major spiritual site for tribal communities, the Chief Minister announced projects focused on the comprehensive development and enhancement of the area. Efforts are underway to draft a detailed project report, ensuring that the unique handicrafts, including Pithora paintings and bamboo weaving, are promoted and artists duly recognized.

Furthermore, Sharma laid out several welfare measures, such as increased allowances for tribal students and farming support, with plans to inaugurate a Rs 100 crore tribal tourism circuit connecting key cultural and religious sites. These initiatives aim to bolster the community's economic and cultural landscape, providing stability and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)