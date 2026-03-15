Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has endorsed the call to award India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, to Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Speaking at a press event, Yadav highlighted Kanshi Ram's significant role in empowering marginalized communities in line with Ambedkar's vision.

On Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, Yadav stressed the necessity of continuing the pursuit of social justice and equality, values deeply rooted in the ideologies of Kanshi Ram and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. He recalled the past alliance between his party and Kanshi Ram's BSP in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav reiterated his commitment to uphold these values in future political battles, despite past electoral setbacks. He acknowledged Kanshi Ram's unprecedented work in uniting disadvantaged communities, advocating continued efforts to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)