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Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram: A Legacy of Social Justice

Mayawati urged the Indian government to bestow the prestigious Bharat Ratna award on Kanshi Ram, the Bahujan Samaj Party founder, for his efforts in creating an egalitarian society. She criticized political parties for neglecting the Bahujan cause, stressing Kanshi Ram's historical significance in Indian politics and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:42 IST
Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram: A Legacy of Social Justice
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has called upon the Indian government to award the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, the party's founder. She criticized the Congress for previously overlooking B.R. Ambedkar and advised the current government not to repeat the mistake.

On Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, Mayawati highlighted his contributions to creating an equal society, as laid out in the Indian Constitution. She pointed out that while many political parties speak about supporting the Bahujan community, they fail to act on their promises.

Reflecting on Kanshi Ram's political journey and the formation of the BSP, Mayawati emphasized his role as a champion of backward classes. She expressed hope that Kanshi Ram's legacy will continue to impact generations and move towards a more inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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