Celebrating Kanshi Ram: The Beacon of Social Justice and Bahujan Power

On Sunday, leading politicians such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP Chief Mayawati, and others commemorated the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, a pivotal figure in Indian social justice and founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In heartfelt tributes shared on social media, these leaders highlighted Kanshi Ram's lifelong dedication to Dalit upliftment and advocacy for the exploited and marginalized. They emphasized his impact on social justice and hailed his pioneering efforts to create political avenues for the marginalized.

Mayawati reiterated her commitment to Kanshi Ram's vision by strengthening the BSP's 'Social Transformation and Economic Liberation' movement. She called on the bahujan community to embrace Ambedkarite principles and use their votes to fortify their political voice, aiming to advance the rights originally upheld by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)