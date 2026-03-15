Left Menu

Celebrating Kanshi Ram: The Beacon of Social Justice and Bahujan Power

Prominent political figures, including Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati, paid tribute to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, dedicated his life to uplifting Dalits and the marginalized, championing social justice. His legacy continues to inspire movements for equality and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:30 IST
Celebrating Kanshi Ram: The Beacon of Social Justice and Bahujan Power
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, leading politicians such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP Chief Mayawati, and others commemorated the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, a pivotal figure in Indian social justice and founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In heartfelt tributes shared on social media, these leaders highlighted Kanshi Ram's lifelong dedication to Dalit upliftment and advocacy for the exploited and marginalized. They emphasized his impact on social justice and hailed his pioneering efforts to create political avenues for the marginalized.

Mayawati reiterated her commitment to Kanshi Ram's vision by strengthening the BSP's 'Social Transformation and Economic Liberation' movement. She called on the bahujan community to embrace Ambedkarite principles and use their votes to fortify their political voice, aiming to advance the rights originally upheld by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026