Akhilesh Yadav Honors Kanshi Ram's Legacy in Social Justice
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, praised Kanshi Ram for empowering the Bahujan community. He emphasized continuing Kanshi Ram's and B R Ambedkar's vision for social justice and equality. Yadav recalled past political alliances and reiterated his support for these ideals to guide future political efforts.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav commemorated the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, highlighting his pivotal role in empowering the Bahujan community.
During a press conference, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, underscored the importance of pursuing social justice and equality as championed by Dr. B R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. He recalled the collaborative government formed by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram in Uttar Pradesh, which bolstered the BSP's influence.
Yadav noted his strategic alignment with the BSP in 2019, with hopes of endorsing Mayawati as a prime ministerial prospect, despite the alliance's failure. The Samajwadi Party, he declared, is committed to preserving these ideals in ongoing political battles for equality.
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