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High-Stakes Move: Congress MLAs Shifted Ahead of Critical Election

Amidst security concerns, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs were relocated from Kufri to Kasauli ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Accusations of 'democracy abduction' have been made by opposition leaders. The MLAs' move comes as cross-voting fears escalate ahead of the critical votes for the two available seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:45 IST
High-Stakes Move: Congress MLAs Shifted Ahead of Critical Election
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  • India

With the looming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, 31 Congress MLAs were relocated from Kufri to Kasauli under tight security, braving the torrential downpours that hit the area.

Concerns about influencing and potential cross-voting prompted this move, as Congress looks to secure its candidate's position amid political tensions.

Accusations of 'abducting democracy' were voiced by opposition leaders, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained silent on the issue.

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