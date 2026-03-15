High-Stakes Move: Congress MLAs Shifted Ahead of Critical Election

With the looming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, 31 Congress MLAs were relocated from Kufri to Kasauli under tight security, braving the torrential downpours that hit the area.

Concerns about influencing and potential cross-voting prompted this move, as Congress looks to secure its candidate's position amid political tensions.

Accusations of 'abducting democracy' were voiced by opposition leaders, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained silent on the issue.