High-Stakes Move: Congress MLAs Shifted Ahead of Critical Election
Amidst security concerns, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs were relocated from Kufri to Kasauli ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Accusations of 'democracy abduction' have been made by opposition leaders. The MLAs' move comes as cross-voting fears escalate ahead of the critical votes for the two available seats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
With the looming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, 31 Congress MLAs were relocated from Kufri to Kasauli under tight security, braving the torrential downpours that hit the area.
Concerns about influencing and potential cross-voting prompted this move, as Congress looks to secure its candidate's position amid political tensions.
Accusations of 'abducting democracy' were voiced by opposition leaders, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained silent on the issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Haryana
- Congress
- MLAs
- election
- cross-voting
- democracy
- BJP
- Kasauli
- politics
ALSO READ
Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Frenzy: NDA and RJD's Face-Off
Youth Wave Topples Veteran Politician in Historic Nepalese Election
Political Turmoil Before Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: MLAs Under Scrutiny
Kerala Parties Gear Up for Heated Assembly Election Battle
Maharashtra's Key Uncontested Elections: A Political Play