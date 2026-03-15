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Political Turmoil: Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Ignite BJP Protest

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar denied making casteist remarks against Prime Minister Modi, claiming his comments targeted Modi's character. Despite this, BJP members protested, accusing Aiyar of disrespecting Modi and Indian democratic values. BJP demanded an apology and accused Aiyar of indulging in divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:17 IST
Political Turmoil: Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Ignite BJP Protest
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has refuted allegations of making caste-related remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aiyar insists his comments referenced the prime minister's character and not his caste.

Despite Aiyar's clarification, BJP leaders and supporters staged a protest in Jaipur, voicing their disapproval by burning his effigy. They argued that Aiyar's statements were derogatory towards both Prime Minister Modi and the nation.

The protest highlighted BJP's demand for an apology from Aiyar and urged the Congress party to take a stand on the issue. BJP leaders suggested Aiyar's remarks undermine the dignity of the Prime Minister's Office and disrupt democratic harmony. The party threatened statewide protests if such comments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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