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Political Turmoil in Garo Hills: Special Session Called Amidst Unrest

The Governor of Meghalaya has summoned a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after 21 members expressed no confidence in Chief Executive Member Albinush R Marak. This political upheaval follows controversial restrictions on non-tribals contesting elections, resulting in violent protests and a curfew in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:58 IST
Political Turmoil in Garo Hills: Special Session Called Amidst Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar scheduled a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) for March 16. This decision came after 21 council members claimed Chief Executive Member (CEM) Albinush R Marak no longer enjoys their confidence.

According to the District Council Affairs Department, the Governor acted upon a March 14 letter from the council members, invoking Rule 36(5) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts Rules, 1951, to organize the session at the council hall in Tura at 11 am.

The political tensions arise after a contentious directive from CEM Marak prohibited non-tribals from election candidacy, inciting protests and unrest throughout West Garo Hills. This has led to fatalities, injuries, and the implementation of a curfew to maintain order, with a continued sparse relaxation to facilitate the procurement of essential goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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