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Mamata's Pre-Poll Announcements: DA Arrears and Honorarium Hikes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced DA arrears clearance for state employees and honorarium hikes for clergy, moments before the election schedule announcement. The move promises overdue DA payments by 2026 and increased monthly honoraria for Hindu and Muslim clergy, amid criticism from opposition parties labeling it as an election tactic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:54 IST
Mamata's Pre-Poll Announcements: DA Arrears and Honorarium Hikes
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  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced significant financial decisions just moments before the election schedule was set to be released. The announcements included the clearance of long-standing DA arrears for state employees, scheduled to commence disbursement by March 2026, addressing a demand pending since the 2009 ROPA.

The Chief Minister also declared a hike in honoraria for Hindu priests and Muslim clerics, raising it to Rs 2,000 per month. This move is seen as a recognition of their spiritual and social contributions, with the state approving all valid applications from these groups for the increased payment.

Critics, including opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, have dismissed the timing of Banerjee's announcements as a strategic maneuver to sway voters before elections. They accuse the state government of failing to deliver actual funds, labeling the measures as mere election drama.

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