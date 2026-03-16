Goa's Budget Session Cut Short Amid By-Election Code Enforcement
Goa's legislative assembly session was curtailed due to the model code for an upcoming by-election. Before adjourning the session, the state budget was passed. The assembly, initially scheduled to run until March 27, concluded after passing the budget, in light of the bypoll prompted by MLA Ravi Naik's death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa budget session saw a premature end on Monday due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for an impending bypoll in the state.
The state budget, introduced on March 6, was passed prior to the adjournment, cutting short the session originally planned to last until March 27 at Vidhan Sabha, Porvorim.
Chief Minister Sawant sought the Election Commission of India's view about the session continuation amid the bypoll announcement for the Ponda constituency on April 9, following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Ravi Naik.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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