Mamata Banerjee Slams EC and BJP for Officer Transfers Amid Polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission and BJP for transferring key state officials post assembly poll announcement. She labeled both as anti-women and anti-Bengal during a rally that also addressed the LPG crisis, which she claims is an artificially created issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, delivered a scathing critique of the Election Commission and the ruling BJP following the transfer of key state bureaucrats.
Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee described the actions as 'anti-women and anti-Bengal,' condemning the midnight removal of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty without prior consultation.
Banerjee also addressed the ongoing LPG crisis, asserting it is an 'artificially created' problem, attributed to manipulation of oil company servers rather than an actual shortage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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