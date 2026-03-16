Mamata Banerjee Slams EC and BJP for Officer Transfers Amid Polls

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, delivered a scathing critique of the Election Commission and the ruling BJP following the transfer of key state bureaucrats.

Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee described the actions as 'anti-women and anti-Bengal,' condemning the midnight removal of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty without prior consultation.

Banerjee also addressed the ongoing LPG crisis, asserting it is an 'artificially created' problem, attributed to manipulation of oil company servers rather than an actual shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)