Mizoram Chooses AAI Over IAF for Airport Control
Mizoram's CM Lalduhoma announced the termination of negotiations with the IAF regarding Lengpui airport management. Despite receiving a less attractive offer from AAI, the government chosen AAI in respect to local stakeholders' sentiments and faced contention over potential privatisation and outsourcing operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared in the state Assembly that the government has halted talks with the Indian Air Force concerning the handover of Lengpui airport.
Citing civil society and political pressures, the decision favored AAI even though their offer was less appealing than the IAF's. Opposition centers around privatisation concerns.
The state insists on retaining approval rights over any third-party deals. AAI's reluctance on this point poses a challenge, though final agreement discussions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sky Warriors: Inside the IAF's Daring Strikes in Operation Sindoor
IndiaAI Mission Expands Compute, Datasets and Startup Ecosystem
Bolstering India's Air Defence: Insights from Former IAF Chief
Strengthening India's Air Defence: Insights from Ex-IAF Chief V R Chaudhari
Tragic End: IAF Officer's Untimely Demise