Left Menu

Mizoram Chooses AAI Over IAF for Airport Control

Mizoram's CM Lalduhoma announced the termination of negotiations with the IAF regarding Lengpui airport management. Despite receiving a less attractive offer from AAI, the government chosen AAI in respect to local stakeholders' sentiments and faced contention over potential privatisation and outsourcing operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:47 IST
Mizoram Chooses AAI Over IAF for Airport Control
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared in the state Assembly that the government has halted talks with the Indian Air Force concerning the handover of Lengpui airport.

Citing civil society and political pressures, the decision favored AAI even though their offer was less appealing than the IAF's. Opposition centers around privatisation concerns.

The state insists on retaining approval rights over any third-party deals. AAI's reluctance on this point poses a challenge, though final agreement discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026