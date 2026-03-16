Mizoram Chooses AAI Over IAF for Airport Control

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared in the state Assembly that the government has halted talks with the Indian Air Force concerning the handover of Lengpui airport.

Citing civil society and political pressures, the decision favored AAI even though their offer was less appealing than the IAF's. Opposition centers around privatisation concerns.

The state insists on retaining approval rights over any third-party deals. AAI's reluctance on this point poses a challenge, though final agreement discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)