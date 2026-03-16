Left Menu

EC Initiates Major Administrative Overhaul Ahead of Assam Polls

The Election Commission has transferred several key officers in Assam to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming assembly elections. This includes moving five DEOs and five SSPs, replacing them with IAS and IPS officers. A special observer, Manjeet Singh, has been appointed to oversee election preparations in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:48 IST
EC Initiates Major Administrative Overhaul Ahead of Assam Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Election Commission on Monday transferred five District Election Officers (DEOs) and five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Assam, one day after announcing the assembly poll schedule.

The affected districts, including Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri, saw new IAS and IPS officers taking over positions to bolster election efforts. The transfers aim to improve election management and replace officials whose performances were previously scrutinized.

A special observer, Manjeet Singh, has also been appointed to monitor the upcoming elections. The elections for Assam's 126 assembly seats will occur on April 9, with votes counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026