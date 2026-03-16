EC Initiates Major Administrative Overhaul Ahead of Assam Polls

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Election Commission on Monday transferred five District Election Officers (DEOs) and five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Assam, one day after announcing the assembly poll schedule.

The affected districts, including Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri, saw new IAS and IPS officers taking over positions to bolster election efforts. The transfers aim to improve election management and replace officials whose performances were previously scrutinized.

A special observer, Manjeet Singh, has also been appointed to monitor the upcoming elections. The elections for Assam's 126 assembly seats will occur on April 9, with votes counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)