Alfonso Lopez Chau Gains Ground in Peru's Presidential Race

With the Peruvian presidential election approaching, left-wing candidate Alfonso Lopez Chau is rapidly gaining traction, nearing the two leading right-wing contenders. According to a recent Datum Internacional survey, Lopez Chau has surged to 6.5% of the electorate's support, up from 5.1%, while frontrunners Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori stand at 11.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

The numbers suggest a technical tie when accounting for the poll's 2.5% margin of error. The survey, conducted from March 6 to 10, was released on Sunday by America Television. Meanwhile, retired air force general Wolfgang Crozo ranks fourth with 5.1% of the vote.

The political landscape in Peru remains volatile, with the nation having seen eight presidents since 2018. No candidate is expected to secure a first-round victory in the April 12 elections, paving the way for a likely run-off in June. The winner will assume office in late July, as Peru's economy shows signs of resilience, growing by 3.54% year-on-year in January, buoyed by increased mineral production.

(With inputs from agencies.)