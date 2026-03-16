Left Menu

Alfonso Lopez Chau Gains Ground in Peru's Presidential Race

In a tight Peruvian presidential race, left-wing candidate Alfonso Lopez Chau is closing in on frontrunners Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori. A Datum Internacional poll shows Lopez Chau at 6.5% compared to Aliaga's 11.4% and Fujimori's 10.9%. Political instability persists with a run-off expected in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:28 IST
Alfonso Lopez Chau Gains Ground in Peru's Presidential Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the Peruvian presidential election approaching, left-wing candidate Alfonso Lopez Chau is rapidly gaining traction, nearing the two leading right-wing contenders. According to a recent Datum Internacional survey, Lopez Chau has surged to 6.5% of the electorate's support, up from 5.1%, while frontrunners Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori stand at 11.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

The numbers suggest a technical tie when accounting for the poll's 2.5% margin of error. The survey, conducted from March 6 to 10, was released on Sunday by America Television. Meanwhile, retired air force general Wolfgang Crozo ranks fourth with 5.1% of the vote.

The political landscape in Peru remains volatile, with the nation having seen eight presidents since 2018. No candidate is expected to secure a first-round victory in the April 12 elections, paving the way for a likely run-off in June. The winner will assume office in late July, as Peru's economy shows signs of resilience, growing by 3.54% year-on-year in January, buoyed by increased mineral production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026