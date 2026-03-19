Britain's Steel Backbone: Protecting a National Treasure

The British government has unveiled a new strategy aimed at safeguarding the nation's struggling steel industry. By slashing the tariff-free quota on imported steel by 60% and doubling tariffs on excess imports to 50%, the government endeavors to bolster a sector vital for national security and the economy.

Long considered the heart of Britain's Industrial Revolution, the steel sector has faced a relentless decline due to rising energy costs and a flood of inexpensive steel from global markets. To combat this, the government will channel investments through its National Wealth Fund, aiming for up to 50% of domestic steel production.

The move has been lauded by unions and industry stakeholders, with the government asserting its commitment to work alongside the EU in addressing the global steel surplus. Notably, these changes align with similar measures taken by the U.S. and EU amidst heightened trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)