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Global Responses to Surging Energy Costs Amid U.S.-Israeli-Iran Tensions

Governments globally are taking action to mitigate soaring energy costs spurred by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Countries like India, South Korea, and China are implementing diverse strategies such as subsidies, increased domestic production, and export bans to stabilize supplies and shield households from inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:44 IST
Global Responses to Surging Energy Costs Amid U.S.-Israeli-Iran Tensions
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As energy prices soar worldwide due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, governments across the globe are deploying various strategies to protect consumers. From Asia to Europe, nations are grappling with disruptions in oil and gas supplies that fuel economic inflation and strain household budgets.

India has enacted measures to ensure LPG availability, while South Korea considers energy vouchers for vulnerable households. In contrast, China has restricted refined fuel exports to prevent domestic shortages, while Australia taps into its reserves to support rural and agricultural sectors.

Meanwhile, the European Union is urging flexibility in gas import rules, and Italy is contemplating tax adjustments to ease fuel prices. Actions in Malaysia, the Philippines, Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia further illustrate the breadth of global responses to this pressing energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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