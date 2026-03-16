Starmer Stands Firm: Navigating Hormuz Tensions and Energy Costs

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Monday that Britain will not be drawn into a wider military conflict with Iran. Instead, the focus will be on collaborating with international allies to develop a 'viable' plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the challenge of achieving this without de-escalation in the Middle East.

Starmer did not dismiss potential actions to unblock the strait despite President Trump's suggestion that several countries send warships to the area. However, Britain's leader stressed that any actions must be agreed upon by as 'many partners as possible'. Notably, Japan and Australia declined to send naval vessels, and Germany ruled out a NATO operation.

Addressing public concerns over rising energy prices, Starmer revealed a £53-million aid package for vulnerable households reliant on heating oil. He underscored the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reducing tensions in the Middle East to stabilize the global oil market and ease cost-of-living pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)