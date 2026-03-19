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K Sudhakaran Stays Loyal to Congress, Quashes Speculation

K Sudhakaran, Congress MP, confirms he will not contest the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections without party backing. Dispelling rumors of leaving Congress, he stated his loyalty despite being denied a seat, emphasizing the party's significance over individual ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:16 IST
K Sudhakaran Stays Loyal to Congress, Quashes Speculation
K Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran announced on Thursday his decision not to run in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections without support from his party. In a bid to quash rumors about his potential departure to another party, Sudhakaran stressed his enduring loyalty to Congress.

Upon leaving his New Delhi residence for the airport en route to Kerala, Sudhakaran addressed the media, stating, "The party has not pushed me out. It only denied me a seat. I will stay and work for the party. I am no one to challenge it as the party is so much bigger and I am so small."

Sudhakaran's comments underline his commitment to the party's ideology despite facing challenges within. His declaration is poised to end speculation about his political future amid ongoing maneuvering within Congress ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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