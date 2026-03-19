Sports Minister V Abdurahiman Shifts Constituency for Kerala Elections

The game of political musical chairs in Kerala sees Sports Minister V Abdurahiman opting for Tirur Assembly constituency, stepping away from his earlier Tanur post. On Thursday, the CPI(M) unveiled a fresh list of candidates aimed at shuffling their strategy.

Abdurahiman, who clinched victory in Tanur during the 2021 elections, will now run as an independent in Tirur, but with the backing of the CPI(M). His decision comes after the party released a revised candidate list, following the initial nomination of him for Tanur.

Among the newly announced candidates are P Jiji for Kondotty and K Preethi for Kottakkal, indicating a strategic field positioning ahead of the April 9 polling date.

(With inputs from agencies.)