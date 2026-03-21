BJP releases third list of 11 candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:30 IST
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- India
BJP releases third list of 11 candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls.
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- Assembly Polls
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- Politics
- Elections
- Third List
- Political Presence
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