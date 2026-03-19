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Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Amid Political Turbulence

Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP after resigning from Congress, ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized Bordoloi's sacrifices, stating he expects no benefits. Despite skepticism, Bordoloi expressed alignment with Sarma's vision. Assam polls are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST
Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Amid Political Turbulence
Pradyut Bordoloi
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyut Bordoloi has taken a significant political step by joining the BJP, leaving behind his Congress ties just before the crucial Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi's transition into the ruling party was marked by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's assertion that Bordoloi made sacrifices without expecting benefits.

Addressing political dynamics in Dispur, Sarma expressed confidence in Bordoloi's acceptance among BJP supporters, urging unity within the party ranks. Bordoloi's candidacy for the Dispur assembly seat signifies a strategic move by the BJP, as he runs against Congress' Women's Wing chief, Mira Borthakur.

As Assam prepares for the upcoming elections with polling slated for April 9, Bordoloi's decision reflects broader shifts within state politics. Sarma noted that key leaders have been transitioning from Congress to BJP since 2016, aiming to strengthen the party's local presence in the run-up to the election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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