K Sudhakaran: A Congressman’s Loyalty amidst Electoral Turmoil

K Sudhakaran, a prominent Congress MP from Kannur, firmly stated that he will not contest in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections without support from his party. He extinguished rumors about forming or joining another political outfit, asserting his continued allegiance to Congress.

Sudhakaran, faced with the party's decision not to grant him a seat, emphasized his dedication to the Congress. 'I am no one to challenge the party,' he told reporters before departing New Delhi for Kerala. Despite internal speculations, he highlighted his commitment to party work and loyalty.

Addressing the media at the airport, Sudhakaran urged his supporters in Kerala to bolster the Congress campaign, even while personally sidelined. Ignoring the disappointment over not being named among the candidates, he expressed optimism about the party's success in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)