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Political Tensions Flare Over Palam Fire Tragedy

Arvind Kejriwal visited the Palam fire site to meet victims' families and accused BJP of misconduct, alleging firefighting lapses. BJP criticized AAP for politicizing the tragedy, citing storage of flammable materials as a core issue. Tensions escalated with accusations of AAP inciting chaos during condolence events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:16 IST
Political Tensions Flare Over Palam Fire Tragedy
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating fire in Palam, political tensions have risen as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site to meet with victims' families. During his visit, Kejriwal accused BJP workers of misconduct, claiming they disrupted his attempts to offer condolences.

Kejriwal also raised concerns about the firefighting response, citing delays and equipment failures as contributing factors to the death toll. He demanded an impartial investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva countered these claims, labeling them as baseless and pointing to the storage of flammable materials as the primary issue.

Accusations have continued to fly between the AAP and BJP, with reports of confrontations and chaos at the site. BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki alleged that AAP members incited disorder during condolence meetings, while former AAP MLA Vinay Mishra claimed attacks by BJP supporters. Police intervened to calm the scene as political parties clashed over the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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