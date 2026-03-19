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Congress Grapples with Candidate Selection for Kerala Assembly Polls

The Congress leadership is deliberating whether to allow its MPs to contest the Kerala Assembly elections, causing a delay in finalizing candidates. MP K Sudhakaran, initially upset about being denied a seat, has decided not to contest without party approval. Other MPs are also interested, and party decisions are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:41 IST
Congress Grapples with Candidate Selection for Kerala Assembly Polls
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The Congress party faces internal challenges in deciding if its sitting Members of Parliament should be allowed to contest the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections. This decision is crucial for finalizing the second list of candidates for the state polls.

Amidst this uncertainty, MP K Sudhakaran, a prominent party figure from Kannur, expressed disappointment over not being initially selected. However, he later confirmed his loyalty, stating he would not run without party consent.

The issue holds significance as multiple MPs show interest in assembly contests, while the party leaders weigh the consequences of potential bypolls in Lok Sabha if MPs vacate their seats. The polls are scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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