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Congress Unveils Second List of Candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls

The Congress party announced a second list of 37 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, including T O Mohanan for the Kannur seat. The list completes the party's lineup for 92 constituencies. Despite interest from senior leaders, no MPs are running for the state election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:46 IST
Congress Unveils Second List of Candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls
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The Congress party has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9. T O Mohanan will contest the Kannur Assembly seat, previously eyed by current Congress MP K Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran, representing the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, was hoping for a chance to contest in the state elections.

The announcement also includes candidates like K Neelakandan from Uduma, Sandeep Varier from Trikaripur, and Rajeevan Kappachery from Kalliasseri. The list further names Chandran Thillenkeri from Mattannur, T P Shaji from Pattambi, P Harigovindan from Shornur, and Ajay Mohan from Kunnamkulam.

With this second list, the Congress has now named candidates for all 92 seats it plans to contest in Kerala. Although senior leaders showed interest, no current MPs have been selected for the state assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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