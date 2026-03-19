Diplomatic Talks: Modi's Conversations for West Asia De-escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial diplomatic conversations with leaders from France, Jordan, Oman, and Malaysia, seeking de-escalation of the escalating conflict in West Asia. The discussions highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Modi condemned the attacks on West Asia's energy infrastructure, warning that such actions could lead to further escalation. He expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Jordan and Oman in facilitating the safe return of Indian nationals stranded due to the conflict.

Expressing a commitment to peace, Modi conveyed Eid greetings to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Talks emphasized the need for de-escalation and prioritized diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)