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Diplomatic Talks: Modi's Conversations for West Asia De-escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with leaders from France, Jordan, Oman, and Malaysia, focusing on de-escalation in West Asia. He emphasized dialogue for peace and condemned attacks on energy infrastructure. Modi appreciated efforts for the safe transit of goods and people, and expressed Eid greetings to his counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:12 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Modi's Conversations for West Asia De-escalation
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial diplomatic conversations with leaders from France, Jordan, Oman, and Malaysia, seeking de-escalation of the escalating conflict in West Asia. The discussions highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Modi condemned the attacks on West Asia's energy infrastructure, warning that such actions could lead to further escalation. He expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Jordan and Oman in facilitating the safe return of Indian nationals stranded due to the conflict.

Expressing a commitment to peace, Modi conveyed Eid greetings to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Talks emphasized the need for de-escalation and prioritized diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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