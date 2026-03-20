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Iran's Global Threats Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran has threatened to target tourist sites worldwide in a defiant response to US-Israeli strikes that have killed its top leaders and damaged its energy sector. Despite the turmoil, Tehran continues missile production. The conflict is causing global economic instability, raising oil and commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST
Iran's Global Threats Amid Ongoing Conflict
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  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has issued a global threat against tourist sites in response to US and Israeli military actions. This defiance comes amid ongoing strikes targeting Iran's leadership and strategic industries.

Additionally, Tehran's missile production remains operational despite the onslaught, showcasing its resolve to continue its military initiatives. Meanwhile, the Persian New Year is celebrated in a subdued manner.

These developments have significant economic repercussions globally, as energy prices soar and raw material supplies become disrupted, pressuring worldwide markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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