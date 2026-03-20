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NATO Relocates Iraq Mission Amid Rising Tensions

NATO has withdrawn its security advisory mission from Iraq, moving personnel to Europe following Iranian attacks on allied troops. The mission, operating since 2018 to advise Iraqi authorities, will now be directed from NATO headquarters in Naples. The relocation highlights ongoing regional instability and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:10 IST
NATO Relocates Iraq Mission Amid Rising Tensions
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  • United Arab Emirates

NATO has withdrawn its security advisory mission from Iraq, relocating several hundred personnel involved in the operation to Europe. This decision follows a series of Iranian attacks on allied bases in northern Iraq, impacting British, French, and Italian troops.

The mission, which began in 2018, focused on advising Iraqi authorities to develop and strengthen institutional capacity and security forces. Despite the move, the mission's functions will continue from NATO's headquarters in Naples, Italy.

Gen Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's top commander, expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and allies for their assistance, acknowledging the professionalism of the troops involved in the safe transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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