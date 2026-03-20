TVK's Strategic Moves: Candidate Selection and Alliances
TVK leader Nirmal Kumar announced that the candidate selection for the April 23 Assembly elections is nearing completion, with most districts covered. Kumar emphasized TVK's commitment to secularism and potential alliances if certain conditions are met. He criticized the DMK for seeking safer constituencies.
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In a significant political update, TVK leader Nirmal Kumar stated that the selection process for the April 23 Assembly election candidates is almost finalized. Addressing the media after a meeting with potential candidates in Panaiyur, Kumar, the party's joint general secretary, hinted that a comprehensive announcement would soon follow.
Kumar assured that most districts have already been covered in this exhaustive selection process. Amidst discussions on political alliances, he reiterated that TVK's leader Vijay has maintained a strict stance on secularism, asserting that any alliance would require acceptance of their leader as the chief ministerial candidate, with non-compromise on secular principles.
In a scathing critique of the ruling DMK, Kumar alleged that the ministers were eager to find safer seats due to escalating competition from TVK. He cited Minister Sekar Babu's considerations to switch constituencies as evidence of the tumultuous political climate prevailing in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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